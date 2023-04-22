22-004102 P Published 9:17 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 11, 2019 MORTGAGOR: Yolly Jimmy and Holden Jimmy, wife and husband. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Land Home Financial Services, Inc. its successors and assigns. DATE AND P LACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 14, 2019 Mower County Recorder, Document No. A648450. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Dated August 11, 2022 Recorded August 17, 2022, as Document No. A670807. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1001138-0000388264-9 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1100 10th Street Northwest, Austin, MN 55912 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 345150010 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 1, Block 1, of Oak Grove Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $196,278.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE,

INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $200,587.63 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street

NE, Austin, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner- occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 10, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None "THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED." Dated: October 26, 2022 Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 9 – 22-004102 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until February 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN, in said county and state. Dated: January 11, 2023

Land Home Financial Services, Inc. Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888

NOTICE OF POSTPONMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN, in said county and state. Dated: March 3, 2023

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until May 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street NE, Austin, MN, in said county and state. Dated: April 6, 202

