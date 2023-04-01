1st Congressional District GOP elects officers Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The First Congressional District (CD 1) MNGOP met in Austin Sunday for its annual convention to elect officers and Executive Committee members for the 2023-2025 term, to consider amendments to its Constitution, and to conduct other business.

The officers elected were:

Chairman Aaron Farris, who has served as Chair since 2022 was re-elected to a second term to continue leading the party. Farris also serves as chairman of the CD 1 Young Republicans and deputy chairman of the Freeborn County GOP.

Deputy Chairman Nathan Peterson, who has served as chair of the Jackson County GOP since 2021, was elected the new deputy chair.

Secretary Bethany Walker, who has served as secretary of the Faribault County GOP since 2023, was elected the CD 1 MNGOP’s new secretary.

Treasurer Jack Schlichting was elected the CD 1 MNGOP’s new treasurer.

State Executive Representive Wendy Phillips was elected to represent CD 1’s views and values on the MNGOP Executive Committee.