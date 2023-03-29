Women’s History Month Assembly will be held Thursday

Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

The American Association of University Women’s 17th annual Women’s History Month Assembly will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The event will be held in Knowlton Auditorium at Austin High School and will feature AHS students portraying significant suffragists from various eras in United States history.

There will also be the presentation of cash awards to student winners in the annual AAUW Women’s History Project contest.

