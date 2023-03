Vikings advance with a win over Kenyon-Wanamingo Published 9:24 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The No. 3 seeded Hayfield boys basketball team eliminated No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo (19-9 overall) 77-41 in a Section 1A Quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Center Tuesday.

Hayfield (23-6 overall) will now play No. 2 Spring Grove in a Section 1A semifinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.