SMART surpasses two million rides Published 8:27 am Friday, March 31, 2023

This past week, SMART (Southern Minnesota Rural Area Transit) provided its two millionth ride as a public transit agency, a milestone that demonstrates the commitment to the communities and the passengers we serve.

SMART started in January of 2014, as a consolidation of smaller agencies, and reached its first million-ride milestone back in October of 2018. SMART would have likely hit the two million ride mark much earlier, but unfortunately had ridership greatly diminished for several months due to the COVID pandemic.

In a press release Friday SMART said its employees continue to be passionate about providing public transit to the four counties they serve — Freeborn, Mower, Steele, and Waseca — and look forward to reaching our next million-ride milestone.

SMART drivers will be handing out specially designed magnets to passengers all next week to commemorate the milestone.

Ridership requests or questions about services can be directed to SMART’s dispatch team at 1-855-SMART-B1 (855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org.