PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, 4/4/2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Tue, April 4, 2023 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM (CDT)

Please join via Microsoft Teams from your computer or smartphone.

Meeting ID: 235 882 353 804

Passcode: RKNzGW

CUP #681A J&K Storage LLC c/o Kevin Larson and John Bergstrom request a Conditional Use Permit for an amendment to Conditional Use Permit #681 for expansion of a mini-storage facility by adding an additional 50×140 to an existing 50×150 storage structure, located in Section 26, Racine Township. Property Owners are: J&K Storage LLC c/o Kevin Larson and John Bergstrom

CUP #946 James D. Benson requests a Conditional Use Permit to operate an insurance agency as an extended home occupation from an agricultural/accessory building on the property, located in Section 17, Lansing Township. Property Owner is James D. Benson and Karen C.

Benson

CUP #956 Mower County Sheriff’s Dept requests a Conditional Use Permit for a shooting range located on a parcel owned by Mower County and previously used as a gravel pit., located in

Section 36, Marshall Township. Property Owner is: Mower County

CUP #958 Greg Hackensmith and Courtney Hackensmith request an additional dwelling in the quarter section located in an area which was previously used as a homestead and is not suitable for agricultural purposes., located in Section 25 of Lansing Township. Property Owner is: K & N Homes LLC

CUP #959 Matthew Kundert on behalf of Whip Communications requests for the installation of a unmanned wireless communications facility, located in Section 04 of Red Rock Township. Property Owner is: The IRA Club Custodian FBO c/o Jeremiah Flotterud

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the

Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Valerie Sheedy

Assistant Public Works Director – Environmental Services

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 22, 2023

