PHOTOS: Solving the puzzle

Family members watch the competition unfold during the Spamtown Cubing competition Saturday at the IJ Holton Intermediate School. ERic Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Simon Kellum, of Madison, Wisconsin, reviews his cube before going to work solving it during the Spamtown Cubing competition Saturday at IJ Holton Intermediate School. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austidnailyherald.com
A judge holds up a container with a finished cube during the Spamtown Cubing competition Saturday at IJ Holton Intermediate School. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Walker Welch nears completion of his puzzle while time nears six seconds during the Spamtown Cubing competition Saturday at IJ Holton Intermeidate School. Walker is a former world record holder for solving a puzzle in the least amount of moves. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austidnailyherald.com
Addison Loken, of New Richland, works on her Rubik’s Cube during the Spamtown Cubing competition Saturday at IJ Holton Intermediate School. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com