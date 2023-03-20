PHOTOS: Solving the puzzle

Published 9:32 am Monday, March 20, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Rubik’s Cube enthusiasts came to Austin to compete in the first-ever Spamtown Cubing competition, held at IJ Holton Intermediate School Saturday.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Walz signs universal school meals bill into Minnesota law

Everything and more: The first of two Pay It Forward projects revealed Friday

Republicans dig in, hold up infrastructure bill in the Senate

Austin Community Band announces 2023 performance season

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections