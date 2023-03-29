Paul A. Samudio, 61

Paul, age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 1st, 2023 at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester, MN.

Paul Arnold Samudio was born in Albert Lea, MN on July 20th, 1961, the son of Anthony Sr. and Garnette (Arnhold) Samudio. Paul was a lifetime resident and graduate of Albert Lea where he became a proud and dedicated father of two sons, Dustin and Dereck.

Paul’s work ethic is described as unparalleled. His long history of meat processing began at Wilson Foods, Quality Pork, and Select Foods for 45 years. He liked to “work hard, play hard”. As an avid outdoorsman, Paul would often go hunting in Wyoming, Canada, and the Wisconsin Dells, more specifically Deer Park. Along with hunting, Paul enjoyed fishing and being very involved in his son’s activities. Known for his big personality, Paul’s family states he was determined and competitive, making him the referees’ less than favorite parent. He was always present and never missed a wrestling match or football game.

Email newsletter signup

He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Garnette Samudio; grandparents Joe and Rita Samudio, Dave and Marie Steafal; and brother, Mark Samudio.

Left to cherish Paul’s memory are his children, Dustin (Larissa) Samudio and Dereck (Kylee) Samudio; their mother, Lisa Samudio; Sibling Tony Samudio and his children, Kim (Jack) Pomeroy, Miranda Samudio, Joe (Yvette Guerra) Samudio; Mary (Matt) Samudio and their children Heather (Tyler Baas) Larsen, Travis Larsen, Miles (Kasey) Kegler; Mark Samudio’s children, Taylor (Nicole) Samudio, Stephen (Roisen Gill-Waters) Samudio; Rob Samudio and his child Alyssa Samudio; and great nieces and nephews, Michael, Corrine, Calab, Landon, Gianna, Vincent, Brandon, Madalynn, Makayla, Brantley, Haven, Emerson, Laiken, Isilee Rose, and Lylah Everly.

Paul and his family would like to thank the Mayo-Methodist Hospital. Paul will be greatly loved and missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on April 15, 2023, 12:00PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota; Pastor Michael Lilienthal will officiate. Paul’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.