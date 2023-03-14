Patterns of Poetry: column to take readers into lyrical script Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By Don Leathers

Beginning this month and continuing on a once-a-month basis, I will be sharing a poem with you, Austin Daily Herald readers, that I feel is a significant read and one that poetry enthusiasts can “dive” into and reflect upon. My selections will be entirely arbitrary; however, they will tend to be engaging, quite easy to read and relatively short. The good news: no Ezra Pound or T.S. Eliot.

I have decided to title this column “Patterns in Poetry” after the wonderful poem “Patterns” by American poet, Amy Lowell. I hope you enjoy our frequent forays into poetry over the next several months. Ideally, our journey together will spark a flame that encourages you to read a wide range of poetry frequently because more and more young poets are writing verse and getting it published. And I will not ignore established poets of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Email newsletter signup

Nothing Dependable

By Russell Atkins

Russell Atkins is a 20th century Black poet, playwright and composer. At the age of 91, Atkins received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cleveland Arts Prize. Many of his poems engage the everyday experiences of his readers. In “Nothing Dependable,” Atkins’s subject is the weather, particularly snowfall and the uncertainty of when it is coming, how much we will get and the three characters’ opinions, or non-opinions, on its inevitability.

In the poem, Atkins employs dialogue, questioning and surmise to develop a narrative, achieve conflict and move the story along. Word selection that includes “nervously,” “ominously,” “critical,” and “trap” captures the uncertainty most of us Minnesotans feel when a winter storm approaches or, for that matter, our personal feeling about snow itself.

In the end, Atkins observes, that “no one” human really knows too much about the weather. However, the final reference to “Armageddon” suggests that the vagaries of weather might just be out of mere mortals’ control and in the hands of some other being. As a result, the poem ends with a humorous, ironic tone.

Nothing Dependable

The changes of the year had been many:

there’d been no snow—not yet.

“Do you suppose,” I spoke to the neighbor

“there’s going to be snow?”

She said, “It’s winter isn’t it?”

But I was not convinced. Calling

“Will there be much snow—-you

newspaper weathermen know everything?”

They said, “No probability tonight.”

(Was that exactly what I meant?)

“Isn’t it late?” I said, “seasonally?”

They hung up.

Sure they were hiding something.

The mailman who brought news:

I laughed but nervously,

“Still no snow?”

“It can stay that way.”

And he was gone, gone without an inkling.

In spite of all, I sensed,

Ominously, that it was a critical year,

that snow was in a trap

somewhere between now

and Armageddon

but no one

absolutely no one

knew

Additional poems by Russell Atkins can be found in World’d Too Much, The Selected Poetry of Russell Atkins, published by Cleveland State University Poetry Center.

P.S., another unique quality of Atkins’s poetry is his strange use of contractions such as “world’d” and the use of “there’d been” in stanza one.