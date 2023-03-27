ORDINANCE NO. 717 Published 9:22 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

AN ORDINANCE FOR THE CITY OF AUSTIN, MINNESOTA AMENDING SECTION 11.031,

ADOPTING A MAXIMUM SIZE OF ATTACHED STRUCTURES FOR PROPERTIES UNDER AN ACRE IN SIZE AND INCREASING MAXIMUM SIZE OF ATTACHED STRUCTURES OVER AN ACRE IN SIZE.

The Common Council of the City of Austin does ordain:

Section 11.031, Subdivision 1, of City Code Chapter 11, shall be amended to add the following:

A. 4. Maximum size of an attached accessory structure: 100% of the size of the principal building or structure

B. 1. Maximum size of an attached accessory structure: 100% of the size of the principal building or structure;

Passed by a vote of yeas

and nays this 20th day

of March, 2023

YEAS 6 NAYS 0

ATTEST: City Recorder

APPROVED: Mayor

This ordinance was introduced on March 20, 2023; approved on March 20, 2023; was published in the Austin Daily Herald on March 25, 2023 and becomes effective April 1, 2023.

