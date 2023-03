Library used book sale starts Thursday Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The Austin Public Library will be holding a used book sale starting Thursday and going into Sunday.

Starting at 4 p.m. and going through 7 p.m. Thursday will be for Friends of the Public Library members only. Memberships may be purchased at this sale.

The sale will then be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, which will be an all afternoon bag sale.