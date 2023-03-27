Hulne: Get out and move this spring Published 2:37 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

I want everyone of the Herald readers to go take a hike this spring.

No, I don’t mean that I’m angry or upset with you all.

I mean the term literally. Get out and move.

Austin has plenty of opportunities throughout town to enjoy the warming of the seasons. You could drive or bike out to the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center and check out a sunrise from the tower, or you could follow one of the many bike paths through town that wind along the river and show you sights that you didn’t even know our town had.

If you’re feeling adventurous, get yourself a seasonal state park pass for $35 and go out exploring. The north shore near Duluth never disappoints, but Whitewater Park near St. Charles is also a solid option.

When you get out in nature, there is a sense of calmness and relaxation that enters your body. Your troubles seem to slip away for a moment and your mind simply takes in the day.

I always feel better after a hike, whether it be on the path along the Roosevelt Bridge in Austin, or near the Golden Gate Bridge by the San Francisco Bay.

I know technology like phones and Netflix make it easy to stay inside, but imploring you all to get out and move.

I promise that you won’t regret it.