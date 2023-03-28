GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks Published 6:55 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

PHOENIX — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he’s not requiring a first-round pick in a potential trade sending four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets but added he’d want “fair value.”

Gutekunst was asked Monday at the NFL annual meeting if there was any way in which he could feel comfortable trading Rodgers without getting a first-round pick in return.

“Yeah, I think that’s not a necessity,” Gutekunst told reporters. “But at the same time, the value of the player – he’s a premier player, so getting premier picks back for (premier) players is important.”

Gutekunst and Jets general manager Joe Douglas both discussed trade talks involving the 39-year-old Rodgers, who said March 15 during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube that he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

Rodgers remains under contract with Green Bay but said he wanted the Packers to “do the right thing.”

“There’s been some productive conversations. Obviously, we’re not where we need to be yet. But feel like we’re in a good place.” Douglas said, adding he’s “very optimistic.”

Gutekunst said that “hopefully, we can come to an agreement sooner than later” but indicated he could afford to wait until May or June to make a trade if necessary.

“Yeah, I think so,” Gutekunst said. “Again, there’s not much going on right now. So, again, I think it has to work for both parties and I think we’re both committed to figuring that out. It’s really kind of in their court right now. We’ll kind of see where it goes.”