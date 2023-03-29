Frances Lorraine Wood, 54

Frances Lorraine Wood, (Merrill). July 24th 1967 – March 10th 2022. Age 54.

Life Partner and Loving soulmate of John Lewis Wood and Loving Mother, Grandmother was suddenly, Called to Glory at her home, 8 Lowell Circle in Sartell, Minnesota during her sleep from a suspected heart attack. (She was to see the Heart Surgeon the next day.)

Fran left behind her children who she loved very much, Dawn, David and Dixie and their children who she adored. Her Father and Mother Joseph and Christine Merrill. Brothers and Sisters, Joey, Angie, Mary and Clyde along with myself and her best female friend Lori Jones-Nickelson.

Email newsletter signup

Fran was very proud of her Cherokee Native Ancestry along with her Irish and German. Her family name is registered on the Dowes Roll at Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma.

She was born in Omaha Nebraska and raised in Missouri and California before moving to Minnesota. Fran received additional education as a Nurses Aid at Anoka Tech and was a very gifted artist and great with animals. She was a very compassionate, bright loving person who enjoyed canoeing, camping, fishing, cooking, church, karaoke, county fairs, dancing, country music concerts, painting, and Road Trips.

When Fran and I first met, I called her bright eyes and she called me blue eyes. Both of us felt the same about each other. We share many interests as well as our lives. My own mother asked us when we were going to get married. (So, What would you tell your mother?).

We were married on December 24th 2012 and later divorced so that she could receive better medical coverage. We stayed together through good and bad with planning to remarry come 1st of May 2022.

We were more than partners, married, soul mates. We were a Love story.

That Love story will continue for us when I take her urn with her ashes and locket of hair to Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma for their Religion Rituals and Release of the Spirit Dance,

Then onto the Mississippi River.

Out of all the souls I encountered, Hers was the most delicate.

My friend, Pastor Joe once told me: In a time like this, Trust Jesus, Not yourself nor the bottle.

Peace. John L. Wood.