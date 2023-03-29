Duplicate Bridge
Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, with a start time of 11:30 a.m.
Last Tuesday’s winners out of 11 teams were:
First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Email newsletter signup
Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
Fifth place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Last Wednesday winners, again, out of 11 teams, were:
First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fourth place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan
Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa.
The Senior lunchroom opens at 11 a.m. Many eat lunch before play starts.