Duplicate Bridge Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, with a start time of 11:30 a.m.

Last Tuesday’s winners out of 11 teams were:

First place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

Fifth place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Last Wednesday winners, again, out of 11 teams, were:

First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth place, Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Fifth place, Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Players came from Austin, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa.

The Senior lunchroom opens at 11 a.m. Many eat lunch before play starts.