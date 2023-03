Bruins fall short at St. Cloud Published 9:40 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Austin Bruins lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen (27-20-3-5 overall) 4-2 in St. Cloud Thursday.

Adam Prokop had 30 saves for the Bruins (33-14-3-5 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 0 – 2

St. Cloud 0 3 1 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Matys Brassard (Jack Malinski) 6:50

(SC) Daniels Murnieks (Lucca Munoz) 7:14

(SC) Blake Perbix 8:21

(A) Jackson Luther (Kaden Muir) 11:43

(SC) Kade Peterson (Daniels Murnieks) 13:24 (power play)

Third period

(SC) Peterson 19:54

Shots: Austin – 22; SC – 34

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; SC – 1-for-3