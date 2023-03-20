Bruins clinch a playoff spot with home win Published 2:52 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

The Austin Bruins clinched a playoff spot when they beat the Bismarck Bobcats 5-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Walter Zacher and Ocean Wallace each scored third period goals to clinch the win. Zacher now has 29 goals.

Adam Prokop had 21 saves for Austin (32-13-3-2 overall).

The Bruins lead the NAHL Central Division with 72 points and the North Iowa Bulls and the St. Cloud Noseman are tied at second with 59 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 1 0 1 – 2

Austin 2 1 2 – 5

First period

(A) Jackson Rilei (Ethan Lindahl, Jackson Luther) 2:19

(A) Josh Giuliani (Dylan Cook, James Goffredo) 8:25

(B) Attila Lippai (Logan Valkama, Adam Pietila) 16:55

Second period

(A) Matthew Desiderio (Ethan Lindahl) 3:35

Third period

(A) Walter Zacher :49

(B) Logan Valkama (Calvin Hanson, Michael Neumier) 12:41

(A) Ocean Wallace (empty net) 16:56