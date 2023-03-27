Blue Devil baseball team splits with Luther JV Published 2:58 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a doubleheader with Luther JV when it beat the Norse 9-1 in the nightcap after falling 5-4 in the opener in Deborah Sunday.

Luis Rosa hit a homer in the nightcap for the Blue Devils as he drove in two runs.

Luther JV 5, RCC 4

RCC pitching: Max Schumacher, 4 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 8 K; Harrison Hanna, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K

RCC hitting: Brenden Groth, 1-for-4; Jared Grams, 2-for-4, R; Joshua Fernandez, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-3, R

RCC 9, Luther 1

RCC pitching: Hunter Vikemyr, 4 IP, 2 H, 6 BB, 0 ER, 9 K; Ashai Sato, 2 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 3 K; Brenden Groth, 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 2-for-5, 2 R; Brenden Groth, 1-for-5, RBI; Jared Grams, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-5, RBI, 2 R; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Dylan Gillespie, 3-for-4, RBI, R; Max Diluzio, 2-for-3, R; Luis Rosa, 1-for-1, HR, 2 RBIs, R