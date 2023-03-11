BIDS Published 12:33 pm Saturday, March 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals for construction of projects as listed below will be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8 th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on March 30, 2023.

MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE, COLD INPLACE RECYCLING, BITUMINOUS OVERLAY, AGGREGATE SHOULDERS AND MICRO-SURFACING

SAP 050-619-019; located on CSAH 19 (610 th Ave) from CSAH 6 to CSAH 4 from the SW Cor Sec 25 to NW Cor Sec 36 in Nevada and Windom Townships. Approximate length: 6.006 miles. The approximate major quantities of work are: 5,880 TON Shoulder Base Aggregate Class 2; 354 TON Bituminous Material for mixture; 14,816 TON Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3,C); 86,917 SY Cold-in-place Recycled / Cold Central Plant Recycling Bituminous.

SAP 050-619-020; located on CSAH 19 (610 th Ave) Between TH 56 and CSAH 46 from a point 1717.1 ft North of the NW Cor Sec 36 to a point 291 ft South of NW Cor Sec 1 in Windom Township. Approximate length: 4.637 miles. The approximate major quantities of work are: 2,959 TON Shoulder Base Aggregate Class 2; 271 TON Bituminous Material for mixture; 11,316 TON Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3,C); 66,512 SY Cold-in-place Recycled / Cold Central Plant Recycling Bituminous.

CP 50-23-08; On CSAH 54 (610 th Ave) from State Line Road to CSAH 6 from the SW Cor Sec 36 to NW Cor Sec 36 in Nevada Township. Approximate length: 1.007 miles. The approximate major quantities of work are: 886 TON Shoulder Base Aggregate Class 2; 60 TON Bituminous Material for mixture; 2,511 TON Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3,C); 14,146 SY Cold-in-place Recycled / Cold Central Plant Recycling Bituminous.

SAP 050-614-012; On CSAH 14 (770 th Ave) from TH 56 to TH 16 from the SW Cor Sec 27 in LeRoy Township to the SW ¼ Sec 22 in Frankford Township. Approximate length: 13.678 miles. The approximate major quantities of work are: 82,361 GAL Bituminous Material for Micro-Surfacing; 1,156 TON Micro-Surfacing Scratch Course; 1,541 TON Micro-Surfacing Surface Course.

Please contact the Mower County Public Works office (507-437-7718) for Plans & Proposals

As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2023

