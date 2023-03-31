Autism Friendly Austin’s Stepping Out For Autism Walk to be held April 23 Published 5:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

April is internationally recognized as Autism Awareness and Acceptance month.

The Autism Friendly Austin team at the Hormel Historic Home is dedicated year-round to this mission as well as improving education, opportunities, and improved outcomes for those living with autism in the community. Over 40 businesses and organizations in Austin are certified “Autism Friendly.”

Austin Friendly Austin will be holding its annual Stepping Out for Autism Walk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Hormel Historic Home.

This event is the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds go to support our year-round autism programming at the Hormel Historic Home.

Come be a superhero for someone with ASD and join the walk in costume for entertainment, music, raffle prizes, and a light lunch (costumes are optional but encouraged).

Check in starts at 12:30 p.m. Walk registration and opportunities to donate or sponsor the event can be found at www.hormelhistorichome.org.

Pre-registration is required by Friday, April 7 in order to receive a t-shirt on the day of the event. Online registration ends on April 21.

Walk-up registrations are also allowed, but not guaranteed a shirt. Please consider supporting this event by participating in the walk, sponsoring a camper with a financial contribution, or donating a raffle prize.