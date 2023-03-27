Austin Bruins lock up division title with a win
Published 9:41 am Monday, March 27, 2023
The Austin Bruins clinched their first regular season Central Division title since 2015 when they topped the St. Cloud Norsemen 3-2 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Walter Zacher scored the game-winning goal in the shootout for Austin and Trent Wiemken stopped all three shootout attempts. Wiemken had 33 saves.
Austin tied the game at 2-2 when Dylan Cook scored early in the third period.
SCORING SUMMARY
SC 1 1 0 0 0 – 2
Austin 1 0 1 0 1 – 3
First period
(A) Josh Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, Jack Malinski) (power play) 6:17
(SC) Hunter Hanson (Jack Wandmacher, Wyatt Wurst) 9:02
Second period
(SC) Hogan Sinjem (Lucca Munoz, Andrew Cumming) 5:58
Third period
(A) Dylan Cook (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher) :13
OT
No scoring
Shots: Austin – 22; St. Cloud – 35
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-3; St. Cloud – 0-for-5