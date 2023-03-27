Austin Bruins lock up division title with a win Published 9:41 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The Austin Bruins clinched their first regular season Central Division title since 2015 when they topped the St. Cloud Norsemen 3-2 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Walter Zacher scored the game-winning goal in the shootout for Austin and Trent Wiemken stopped all three shootout attempts. Wiemken had 33 saves.

Austin tied the game at 2-2 when Dylan Cook scored early in the third period.

Email newsletter signup

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 1 1 0 0 0 – 2

Austin 1 0 1 0 1 – 3

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Gavin Morrissey, Jack Malinski) (power play) 6:17

(SC) Hunter Hanson (Jack Wandmacher, Wyatt Wurst) 9:02

Second period

(SC) Hogan Sinjem (Lucca Munoz, Andrew Cumming) 5:58

Third period

(A) Dylan Cook (Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher) :13

OT

No scoring

Shots: Austin – 22; St. Cloud – 35

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-3; St. Cloud – 0-for-5