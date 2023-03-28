Ardis Asp, 102

Ardis Marion (Lavanger) Asp passed away on Friday, March 24 at the age of 102. A Time of Gathering will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ballard Sunder Funeral & Cremation in Prior Lake (4565 Pleasant St SE). A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Emmaus Free Lutheran Church in Bloomington (8443 Second Ave S) starting at 2:00 PM with one hour of visitation prior. Ardis will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Born Feb. 19, 1921, to Julia (Solberg) and Ludvig Lavanger, Ardis and her younger brother Allen grew up on a farm near Sharon, N.D. After graduating from Sharon High School in 1939, Ardis attended Lutheran Bible Institute (LBI). She met David Asp in the summer of 1946. They married a year later and lived in Moorhead, MN., Fargo, N.D., Minot, N.D., Austin, MN., Faribault, MN., and Prior Lake, MN. Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; and brother, Allen (Shirley) Lavanger. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Sue) Asp, Jean (Dale) Torgerson, and Paul (Joy) Asp; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (with one on the way). Ardis was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

