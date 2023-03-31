89 Century Farms honored in 2023, including Adams farm
Published 4:56 pm Friday, March 31, 2023
A Mower County family’s farm is one of 89 farms across the state to be honored in the list of 2023 Century Farms, sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
The Jax Family Farm near Adams was established in 1906 and joins this year’s inductees into the program.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.
The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.
2023 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:
Beltrami
Kelliher – Helblad Farm, 1904
Northome – Smischney Farms, 1915
Big Stone
Beardsley – Erickson Farms, 1914
Ortonville – Wellendorf, 1918
Blue Earth
Good Thunder – Hollerich Farm, 1919
Vernon Center – Nobles Farm, 1888
Brown
Sleepy Eye – Schwartz Farm, 1900
Carlton
Sawyer – Olesiak Farm, 1915
Wright – Dahl Farm, 1916
Carver
Chaska – Kelzer Grimm Historical Farm, 1872
Chippewa
Milan – TJ Thompson, 1898
Chisago
Taylors Falls – Bostrom Farm, 1911
Clay
Barnesville – Bruce Nelson – Martinus Flaten, 1897
Moorhead – Paul & Sherri Fossum, 1899
Clearwater
Clearbrook – Hansen Family Farm, 1917
Crow Wing
Deerwood – Bordwell Farm, 1911
Dodge
Kasson – Aarsvold Acres, 1923
Mantorville – LMC Farms, 1896
Faribault
Blue Earth – Olsen Farms, 1920
Kiester – Meyer-Tufte Farm, 1870
Freeborn
Albert Lea – Yost Farm, 1923
Alden – Orville and Carol Ohm, 1913
Oakland – Miller Farms, 1862
Oakland – The Miller Farm, 1920
Oakland – W. Miller Farm, 1920
Goodhue
Goodhue – McNamara Farm, 1861
Kenyon – Foss Farms, 1912
Hennepin
Rogers – Ende Family Farm, 1916
Houston
Spring Grove – Sylling Farm, 1891
Hubbard
Park Rapids – Lake View Farm, 1889
Kanabec
Sandstone – Wichner Farm, 1915
Kandiyohi
Spicer – Peterson Family Farm, 1920
Le Sueur
Waterville – Jeff Stangler Farm, 1871
Lincoln
Ivanhoe – Circle R Ranch, LLC, 1920
Tyler – James and Laurie Johansen, 1920
Lyon
Coon Creek Township – Bev’s 80, 1923
Marshall – Herman Schultz Farm, 1900
Minneota – Hammer, 1919
Mahnomen
Mahnomen – McCollum Farm, 1908
Marshall
Strathcona – Westlund Family Farm, 1913
Martin
Dunell – Stade Farm, 1922
East Chain Township – Olson Home Place, 1911
Odin – Stoebe Farm, 1903
McLeod
Hutchinson – Henke Farm, 1922
Meeker
Watkins – Kipf Farm, 1917
Mille Lacs
Milaca – Schreur Farm, 1922
Princeton – The Burke Farm, 1892
Mower
Adams – Jax Family Farm, 1906
Murray
Fulda – Koopmann Farm, 1898
Fulda – Meier Family Farm, 1923
Nicollet
Fairfax – George & Mary Peichel, 1914
Nobles
Brewster – Johnson Farm, 1915
Rushmore – Jacobs Family Farm, 1923
Rushmore – Reiter & Feeken Family, 1923
Wilmont – Sieve Bare Quarter, 1909
Pine
Braham – Downing Farm, 1923
Pine City – Johnson Farm, 1920
Polk
Euclid – Magsam, 1920
East Grand Forks – Huderle Farm, 1899
Fisher – Flaat Farm, 1896
McIntosh – Syverson Farm, 1921
Warren – Anton Pulkrabek Family Farm, 1922
Redwood
Revere – Sawyer Family Farm, 1923
Vesta – Barber, 1921
Vesta – Vernon Anderson Farm, 1922
Renville
Danube – The Peterson Farm, 1921
Hector – Dovenmuehle Farms, 1912
Rice
Faribault – The Prieve Family Farm, 1892
Rock
Luverne – Erdmann Farm, 1922
Sibley
Arlington – Gordon Bergs Farm, 1918
Arlington – Gary & Debbie Weckwerth, 1905
Gibbon – Gruenhagen Family Farm, 1892
Gibbon – Niebuhr Family Farm, 1914
Glencoe – Darrell Busse, 1919
St. Louis
Eveleth – Peterson Farms, 1918
Hermantown – Busch Farm, 1921
Stearns
Kimball – Wicker Farm, 1916
Richmond – Hemmesch Farm, 1920
St. Cloud – The Gohman Farm, 1856
Steele
Ellendale – Johnson Family Farm, 1891
Ellendale – Johnson Family Farm, 1899
Stevens
Chokio – Twait Farm, 1920
Todd
Burtrum – Mark & Deb Sieben Farm, 1910
Traverse
Herman – Zimmerman Farm, 1911
Wabasha
Theilman – Drew & Rachel Wilson, 1920
Waseca
Minnesota Lake – Sonnek Farm, 1921
Wright
Buffalo – Proud Descendants of John C. Aldrich, 1866
Howard Lake – Birkholz, 1899