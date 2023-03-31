89 Century Farms honored in 2023, including Adams farm Published 4:56 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A Mower County family’s farm is one of 89 farms across the state to be honored in the list of 2023 Century Farms, sponsored by the Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

The Jax Family Farm near Adams was established in 1906 and joins this year’s inductees into the program.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. A database of all Minnesota Century Farms is also available at fbmn.org.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.

2023 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase:

Beltrami

Kelliher – Helblad Farm, 1904

Northome – Smischney Farms, 1915

Big Stone

Beardsley – Erickson Farms, 1914

Ortonville – Wellendorf, 1918

Blue Earth

Good Thunder – Hollerich Farm, 1919

Vernon Center – Nobles Farm, 1888

Brown

Sleepy Eye – Schwartz Farm, 1900

Carlton

Sawyer – Olesiak Farm, 1915

Wright – Dahl Farm, 1916

Carver

Chaska – Kelzer Grimm Historical Farm, 1872

Chippewa

Milan – TJ Thompson, 1898

Chisago

Taylors Falls – Bostrom Farm, 1911

Clay

Barnesville – Bruce Nelson – Martinus Flaten, 1897

Moorhead – Paul & Sherri Fossum, 1899

Clearwater

Clearbrook – Hansen Family Farm, 1917

Crow Wing

Deerwood – Bordwell Farm, 1911

Dodge

Kasson – Aarsvold Acres, 1923

Mantorville – LMC Farms, 1896

Faribault

Blue Earth – Olsen Farms, 1920

Kiester – Meyer-Tufte Farm, 1870

Freeborn

Albert Lea – Yost Farm, 1923

Alden – Orville and Carol Ohm, 1913

Oakland – Miller Farms, 1862

Oakland – The Miller Farm, 1920

Oakland – W. Miller Farm, 1920

Goodhue

Goodhue – McNamara Farm, 1861

Kenyon – Foss Farms, 1912

Hennepin

Rogers – Ende Family Farm, 1916

Houston

Spring Grove – Sylling Farm, 1891

Hubbard

Park Rapids – Lake View Farm, 1889

Kanabec

Sandstone – Wichner Farm, 1915

Kandiyohi

Spicer – Peterson Family Farm, 1920

Le Sueur

Waterville – Jeff Stangler Farm, 1871

Lincoln

Ivanhoe – Circle R Ranch, LLC, 1920

Tyler – James and Laurie Johansen, 1920

Lyon

Coon Creek Township – Bev’s 80, 1923

Marshall – Herman Schultz Farm, 1900

Minneota – Hammer, 1919

Mahnomen

Mahnomen – McCollum Farm, 1908

Marshall

Strathcona – Westlund Family Farm, 1913

Martin

Dunell – Stade Farm, 1922

East Chain Township – Olson Home Place, 1911

Odin – Stoebe Farm, 1903

McLeod

Hutchinson – Henke Farm, 1922

Meeker

Watkins – Kipf Farm, 1917

Mille Lacs

Milaca – Schreur Farm, 1922

Princeton – The Burke Farm, 1892

Mower

Adams – Jax Family Farm, 1906

Murray

Fulda – Koopmann Farm, 1898

Fulda – Meier Family Farm, 1923

Nicollet

Fairfax – George & Mary Peichel, 1914

Nobles

Brewster – Johnson Farm, 1915

Rushmore – Jacobs Family Farm, 1923

Rushmore – Reiter & Feeken Family, 1923

Wilmont – Sieve Bare Quarter, 1909

Pine

Braham – Downing Farm, 1923

Pine City – Johnson Farm, 1920

Polk

Euclid – Magsam, 1920

East Grand Forks – Huderle Farm, 1899

Fisher – Flaat Farm, 1896

McIntosh – Syverson Farm, 1921

Warren – Anton Pulkrabek Family Farm, 1922

Redwood

Revere – Sawyer Family Farm, 1923

Vesta – Barber, 1921

Vesta – Vernon Anderson Farm, 1922

Renville

Danube – The Peterson Farm, 1921

Hector – Dovenmuehle Farms, 1912

Rice

Faribault – The Prieve Family Farm, 1892

Rock

Luverne – Erdmann Farm, 1922

Sibley

Arlington – Gordon Bergs Farm, 1918

Arlington – Gary & Debbie Weckwerth, 1905

Gibbon – Gruenhagen Family Farm, 1892

Gibbon – Niebuhr Family Farm, 1914

Glencoe – Darrell Busse, 1919

St. Louis

Eveleth – Peterson Farms, 1918

Hermantown – Busch Farm, 1921

Stearns

Kimball – Wicker Farm, 1916

Richmond – Hemmesch Farm, 1920

St. Cloud – The Gohman Farm, 1856

Steele

Ellendale – Johnson Family Farm, 1891

Ellendale – Johnson Family Farm, 1899

Stevens

Chokio – Twait Farm, 1920

Todd

Burtrum – Mark & Deb Sieben Farm, 1910

Traverse

Herman – Zimmerman Farm, 1911

Wabasha

Theilman – Drew & Rachel Wilson, 1920

Waseca

Minnesota Lake – Sonnek Farm, 1921

Wright

Buffalo – Proud Descendants of John C. Aldrich, 1866

Howard Lake – Birkholz, 1899