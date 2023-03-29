50-CV-16-850 Published 2:16 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

CIVIL DIVISION

In Re: the Matter of the Special Needs Trust of RONALD CARLYLE COX

created under agreement

dated April 7, 2016

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN STAT. § 501C.0203

————————————-

IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition signed by Trustee, Audra D. Cox and dated February 13, 2023 has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief:

1. Settling and allowing the Trustee’s final account for the time period April 23, 2022 through August 9, 2022; and,

2. Approving and confirming acts of the Trustee in selling or retaining Trust assets, in investing the funds of the Trust in the securities and properties shown in the accounts, and in charging or crediting disbursements or receipts to principal or income as shown in the accounts, and, in general, approving and confirming acts of the Trustee in the administration of the Trust covering the continuous administration of the Trust from April 23, 2022.

1. Approving payment from the Trust of reasonable Attorney’s fees and expenses and reasonable Trustee’s fees and expenses incurred in connection with this proceeding,

3. Terminating the Trust;

4. Allowing distribution of the Trust assets, discharging the Trustee and its surety; and,

2. Granting such other relief as may be proper.

3. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted.

The Court represents [or has appointed a representative to represent] all persons in interest who are minors or incapacitated, or unborn, unascertained or whose identity or address is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable, and has determined that all other persons with an interest in the Trust are represented under sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0304.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be remotely heard on May 23, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. by this Court, located at the Mower County District Court, 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912.

1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.

2. Notice shall be given by:

a. In Rem Jurisdiction:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date, and publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Mower County, Minnesota.

BY THE COURT

02/20/2023 12:25:17 PM

/s/Judge of District Court

Attorney for Trustee

Lori L. Guzman,

Att’y Reg. No. 285808

GUZMAN LALONDE, PA

14847 Energy Way

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Phone: 952-432-0648

Fax: 952-431-2491

Austin Daily Herald:

Mar. 29, 2023

50-CV-16-850