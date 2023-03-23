23-115818 Published 2:41 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 19, 2011 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $67,250.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Lucas N. Berndt, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100053611121431660 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed December 20, 2011, Mower County Recorder, as Document Number A000594284 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 8, 9 and 10, Block 6, Village (now City) of Waltham PROPERTY ADDRESS: 219 Columbus Ave South, Waltham, MN 55982-8616 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 33.001.0230 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $54,433.50 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 201 First Street, Austin, MN 55912 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, or the next business day if October 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 21, 2023 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778 Gary J. Evers – 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Austin Daily Herald: Feb. 25, Mar. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Apr. 1,2023

23-115818