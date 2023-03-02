2 dead resulting from Thursday evening crash

Published 9:07 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Two people have died resulting from a two-vehicle crash early Thursday evening near Racine.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol, Thersea Radney Fluteplayer, 27, of Flandreau, South Dakota and Rory Derek Anderlik, 34, of Riceville, Iowa, were killed after their 2016 Ford Fusion, traveling southbound on Highway 63, collide with a 2023 Toyota Sienna, driven by 45-year-old Hope Ann Doherty of Racine, who was traveling northbound, just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Anderlik, the passenger of the Fusion, was declared dead at the scene and Fluteplayer, who received fatal injuries at the scene, passed away after being transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Doherty was also transported to St. Marys and the report lists her injuries as being non life-threatening.

The crash closed Highway 63 for a time as crews worked the scene and the report lists roads as snow and ice covered.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Police Department, Ambulance, Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Stewartville Fire Department all responded to the scene.

 

