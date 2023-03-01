Packer boys top JM
Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023
1 of 6
Austin’s A’triel Terry turns back to the hoop after retrieving a loose ball during the first half Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall in Ove Berven Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin’s Manny Guy looks to dump off a pass off the drive during the first half against Rochester John Marshall Tuesday night in Ove Berven Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin’s Jacob Herrick flips a shot up during the first half against Rochester John Marshall Tuesday night in Ove Berven gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin’s Morris Jabateh harasses Rochester John Marshall’s Traevon Koch during the first half Tuesday night in Ove Berven Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin’s Jack Lang pulls up the dribble off the drive during the first half Tuesday night against Rochester John Marshall in Ove Berven Gyn. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin’s Isaac Osgood shoots a fade-away during the first half against Rochester John Marshall Tuesday night in Ove Berven Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin boys basketball team won its final home game of the regular season when it topped Rochester John Marshall (11-13 overall) 73-54 in Ove Berven Gym Tuesday night.
Ben Diang hit back-to-back threes to give Austin a 49-41 lead with 7:03 left.
Austin (16-9 overall) led 35-26 at the half.