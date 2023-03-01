Packer boys top JM Published 9:17 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Austin boys basketball team won its final home game of the regular season when it topped Rochester John Marshall (11-13 overall) 73-54 in Ove Berven Gym Tuesday night.

Ben Diang hit back-to-back threes to give Austin a 49-41 lead with 7:03 left.

Austin (16-9 overall) led 35-26 at the half.