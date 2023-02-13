Mark received his wings on January 28, 2023. He had been hospitalized for a week, returned home at his request, and passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Mark was born March 5, 1948 in Vermillion, SD to James (Jim) and Phyllis (Threadgold) Williams. Shortly after his birth the family relocated to Austin, MN. Mark and his twin brother, Mike both graduated from Austin High School in 1966. Mark attended the University of Minnesota receiving his B.A. Degree in December 1970. Following graduation from U. of M. he went to work for Hormel Foods Grocery Division. He held several positions for eight years. After leaving Hormel Mark worked as a manufacturing plant supervisor for Sunshine Biscuit/Keebler/Kellogg’s Company retiring in May, 2010.

In June 1972 Mark A. Williams married Cheri (Elrod) his wife of 50 years. They had two sons, Mike and Kyle Williams and three grandsons, Logan and Taylor (Mike’s) and Kelton Williams (Kyle’s). All three were Mark’s pride and joy and loved to watch them catch fish in the lake behind our home.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Phyllis Williams and his brother, Richard K. Williams and nephew, Josh Williams. He is survived by his wife, Cheri, sons Mike and Kyle Williams, his twin brother Mike (Jane) of Austin. MN, a sister, Robin Williams Gearhart (Robert) of Scottsdale, AZ, his sister-in-law, Bonnie Williams) of Sun City West, AZ a niece and nephew both of Austin, MN.

Mark loved life and liked to travel and read. and was a news junky while being completely devoted to his family.