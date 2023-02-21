Jeanette G. Kotval, 88

Jeanette G. (Hynie) Kotval, age 88, of Marshall, formerly of Vesta, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 surrounded by family at Prairie Home Hospice – McLaughlin House in Marshall. Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be held at a later date in the Vesta Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jeanette Kotval was born to Norman and Pearl (Armstrong) Hynie on September 12, 1934 in Austin, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. She graduated from Austin High School in 1952. Jeanette received her Nursing Training at Northwestern Hospital from September 1952 to 1955. She moved to Redwood Falls in October 1955 and worked at the Redwood Falls Hospital. On May 6, 1956, Jeanette married Floyd Kotval. Together they moved to a farm near Vesta where they lived until 1986. She worked as an office nurse for Dr. Hudec in Echo. When they left the farm, they moved into the town of Vesta where she was a member of the local ladies extension group. Jeanette was a member of the Redwood Falls & Vesta Presbyterian Churches where she served as a deacon. She was a member of the Post Office Auxiliary and was Auxiliary member of the year in 1992. In 2011, Jeanette moved to Marshall where she has resided since. Jeanette enjoyed attending bible studies and her grandchildren’s activities, especially football & basketball games. She crocheted and made neckties. To relax, she would play cards, cribbage, and Scrabble. She loved to read and after her vision was failing, she would listen to autobiographies. Jeanette was able to take a trip to Norway with family.

Jeanette is survived by her children: Chris (Lisa) Kotval of Crosslake, Dan (Mary Lynn) Kotval of Rochester, and Katy (Dean) Busack of Vesta; grandchildren: Jason (Ana) Busack, Andrew Kotval, Sarah Jane Kotval, and Bryan (Leah) Busack; great grandchildren: Emanuel Busack, Gabe & Micah Flynn and Bennett Kotval, Addison Hughes, and Macy & Britta Busack; siblings: Sonja (Robert) Brandt of Shakopee and Sharon Schumacher of Sioux Falls and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd, and an infant brother Charles.