Helen V. Hyland, 94 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

Helen Verna was born February 20, 1928 in Rochester, Minnesota to Elmer and Hilda (Laabs) Beilke. She grew up in Lewiston, and graduated from Central High School in Rochester.

On January 19, 1947 Helen was united in marriage to Milo J. Hyland at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. Her husband Milo’s job with Hormel took them to Austin, Minnesota. Helen was a stay at home mother to three daughters, Sandra, Beverly and Pamela. In their retirement years, Helen and Milo were blessed to have raised their granddaughter Heidi.

Helen was a devoted member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin where she had been active in various church circles over the years. She also volunteered her time at the St. Olaf Hospital Coffee Shop for over 30 years. Helen was an excellent sewer having earned several state awards, and enjoyed helping with her daughters’ Brownie and Girl Scout groups. Helen spent many summers up north on Woman Lake at their cabin. She loved reading and relaxing by the lake. Helen treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Milo in 2001; parents Elmer and Hilda Beilke; sisters Delores Swanson, Donna Behrens; brothers Gilbert (Isabel) Beilke, Ernie (Mary) Beilke; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jens and Esther (Smith) Hyland; brothers-in-law Robert Hyland, Myron Hyland, Vernon Vold, Arleigh Anthonisen.

Helen is survived by daughters Sandra (Mike) Nelson of Rochester, Beverly (James) Steuck of Lake Crystal, Pam Howden of Austin; grandchildren Brian (Dina Julson) Nelson, Daniel (Chrissy) Nelson, Mathew (Erin) Steuck, Heidi (Pat) Skinner, and Michael Steuck; great grandchildren Nicole, Mike, William, Marit, Ingrid, and Heather; great-great grandchildren Rayne, Beau, Zephyr, and Colt; sister Carol (John) Adamson; brother John (Bea) Beilke; brother-in-law David Swanson; sisters-in-law Betty Vold, Esther Anthonisen, Ernestine Hyland, and Irene Hyland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church with Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:00 am prior to the service, at church. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling funeral arrangements.