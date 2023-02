Grand Meadow girls top Cardinals Published 9:52 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (5-19 overall) 57-25 in GM Tuesday.

Kendyl Queensland and Lexy Foster each posted 16 points for the Superlarks (23-2 overall).

GM scoring: Kendyl Queensland, 16; Lexy Foster, 16; Lauren Queensland, 11; Sydney Cotten, 4; Aspen Kolling, 3; Gracie Foster, 3

LO scoring: Benita Nolt, 8; Jordan Runde, 8; Jenna Olson, 5; Kendall Olson, 2; Candace Hanson, 2