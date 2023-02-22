Donna M. Clothier

Donna Marie (Lostegaard) Clothier, born June 5, 1936, passed away peacefully with her family on February 19, 2023. Donna grew up in Blooming Prairie, MN. Donna and her husband, Alan, raised their family in Grand Marais, MN, where she worked as a Nurse Anesthetist and Director of Nurses at Cook County Hospital. Donna and Alan traveled extensively in retirement and spent 15+ years in Florida until Alan passed away in 2021, and then Donna was in Minnesota near her kids and grandkids for the last year and a half.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Clothier, parents, Stanley Conrad Lostegaard and Hilda Louise Madson, her brother Don, her sisters Sylvia and Murial, and granddaughter Jessica Clothier. She is survived by her three children, Kaire (Kent) Anderson, Karl (Barb) Clothier and Kim (Bill) Kiecker, four grandchildren Katie (Steve) Coughlin, Thomas Kiecker, Kevin Clothier and Kiara Clothier, and one great grandchild Evelyn Marie Coughlin.

A visitationlunch will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 30456 Mower Freeborn Rd, Austin, MN 55912, starting with 10am visitation, 11am funeral service. The burial will be right after the funeral service at the Red Oak Grove Cemetery followed by lunch for everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.