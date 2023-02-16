Austin women injured in Wednesday crash in Rochester Published 9:15 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

A pair of Austin women suffered injuries Wednesday evening following a collision with another vehicle in Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Aownyowan Mihmad Noase, 18, of Austin, was traveling northbound on Highway 52 and a 2006 Ford Focus, driven by Korrena Theresa Wyro, 20, of Dodge Center, also traveling northbound, collided at 16th Street Southwest at around 6:54 p.m.

Both vehicles rolled and came to a stop in the ditch. Noase, and the Camry’s 21-year-old passenger Amane Ojulu Cham, were both transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Wyro was not transported to the hospital.

The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.