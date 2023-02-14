Austin adaptive bowling team looking to grow before season opener on March 6 Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Austin adaptive bowling team is still looking for bowlers as the season draws near.

The team team, which includes seventh through 12th grade students, will start the season on March 6 at Echo Lanes.

Bowlers are eligible by meeting specific educational service categories (ASD, PI, and/or DCD) in Austin. Families are encouraged to register early by accessing the parent portal on the Austin Public School’s website, and then visit the School Store to access the registration link.

Interested parents with questions can email the Coach, Dan Marreel at daniel.marreel@austin.k12.mn.us.