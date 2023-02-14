Austin adaptive bowling team looking to grow before season opener on March 6

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin adaptive bowling team is still looking for bowlers as the season draws near.

The team team, which includes seventh through 12th grade students, will start the season on March 6 at Echo Lanes.

Bowlers are eligible by meeting specific educational service categories (ASD, PI, and/or DCD) in Austin. Families are encouraged to register early by accessing the parent portal on the Austin Public School’s website, and then visit the School Store to access the registration link.

Interested parents with questions can email the Coach, Dan Marreel at daniel.marreel@austin.k12.mn.us.

More RSS General

Wiechmann sentenced to probation for Reichel Foods swindle

Septic systems getting replaced in county

Parenting Resource Center given grant from Otto Bremer Trust

In Your Community: Changing hands

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections