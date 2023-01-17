Wednesday storm could back snow punch of 5 to 9 inches Published 8:46 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

A system expected to impact the region Wednesday through Thursday could bring five or more inches to the area.

The National Weather Service will place the area into a winter storm watch starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday night that will stretch to 3 p.m. Thursday. The NWS is predicting 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible.

As of right now, the Austin area has the best chance of around four inches, however, the NWS also cautioned that there is a potential for the system to shift.

A high of 31 is expected Wednesday with a high of 29 expected Thursday.