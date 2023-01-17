Wednesday storm could back snow punch of 5 to 9 inches

Published 8:46 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Daily Herald

A system expected to impact the region Wednesday through Thursday could bring five or more inches to the area.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service will place the area into a winter storm watch starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday night that will stretch to 3 p.m. Thursday. The NWS is predicting 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible.

As of right now, the Austin area has the best chance of around four inches, however, the NWS also cautioned that there is a potential for the system to shift.

A high of 31 is expected Wednesday with a high of 29 expected Thursday.

More News

Lyle Area Cancer Auction raises $212,500; breaks $3.5 million raised after 44th year

One arrested for cocaine, fentanyl

Abortion bill set for a vote this week, other DFL wish list items to follow

Photos: LAC kicks off 44th year

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections