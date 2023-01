Thursday school cancellations Published 8:58 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The following schools have cancelled school on Thursday due to the impending snow storm:

Austin Public Schools

Pacelli Catholic Schools

Two hours late:

Southland Public School, no morning preschool

LeRoy-Ostrander Public School

Hayfield Community School, SACC to run regular hours

Blooming Prairie Public School

Grand Meadow Public School, no morning preschool