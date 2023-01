Southland boys fall to Spring Grove Published 9:20 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

The Southland boys basketball team lost to Spring Grove (4-1 overall) 57-33 in Adams Thursday.

Maverick Hanna had six points for the Rebels (3-4 overall).

Southland scoring: Maverick Hanna, 6; Sam Boe, 4; Jonas Wiste, 4; Noah Bauer, 4; Andrew time, 4; Cale Wehrenberg, 3; Noah Goergen, 3; Riley Jax, 3; Nick Edland, 2