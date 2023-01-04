Schools to go two hours late in the face of wintery mix Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Several area schools have opted to go two-hours late Wednesday in the face of another day of wintery mix slated for the area.

Those schools include:

Hayfield Community Schools, SACC open regular hours.

Blooming Prairie Public Schools.

Lyle Public Schools, no morning preschool.

Southland Public Schools, no morning preschool.

Grand Meadow Public Schools, no morning preschool.

LeRoy-Ostrander Public Schools.

According to the National Weather Service, drizzle and snow is expected before 1 a.m. tonight. Drizzle, snow and freezing rain are possible through the day up to around 5 p.m. New ice accumulation of .1 of an inch are possible.

A high of 33 is predicted Wednesday.