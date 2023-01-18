PUBLIC HEARING Published 6:53 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, 1/31/2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning Commission

Tue. Jan 31, 2023 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM (CDT)

Please from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://meet.goto.com/191423981

You can also dial in using your phone.

US +1(571)371-3122

Access Code: 191-423-981

CUP #936 Corey Hansen and Kaye Hansen request a Conditional Use Permit for exemption from platting to split approx. 3.75 acres and to split farmstead from remaining tillable, located in Section 14, Austin Township. Property Owner(s) are: Corey Hansen and Kaye Hansen

CUP #951 Danial M Crouch and Megan E Crouch request a Conditional Use Permit to add a 12ft x 44ft lean-to on an existing 44ft x 30ft x 21ft structure for additional storage of personal items which will exceed 2500sq ft of lot coverage, located in Section 11, Lansing Township. Property Owner(s) are: Danial M Crouch and Megan E. Crouch

CUP #953 Al Schmitz requests a Conditional Use Permit for an existing shed to be used as storage for electrical business equipment, located in Section 21, Marshall Township. Property Owner(s) are: Matthew Schmitz and Rebecca Schmitz

CUP #954 Matthew Schmitz and Rebecca Schmitz request a Conditional Use Permit to build an additional dwelling in quarter section, located in Section 21, Marshall Township. Property Owner(s) are: Matthew Schmitz and Rebecca Schmitz

CUP #955 Curtis Oudekirk requests an exemption from platting to split an existing building site of approx. 2.24 acres from the larger tillable tract, located in Section 15, Marshall Township. Property Owner(s) are: Larry Oudekirk, Robyn Oudekirk and Curtis Oudekirk on behalf of Kenneth Binkley Revocable Trust

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8 th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated:

Friday, January 06, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Valerie Sheedy

Assistant Public Works Director – Environmental Services

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 18, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING