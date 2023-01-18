NWS shortens time of winter storm warning, 4-8 inches still possible Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

While very little has changed in terms of snowfall totals ahead of the pending system set to impact the area, the National Weather Service has altered its winter storm warning.

Expected to go into effect at 6 p.m. tonight, the NWS has shortened the length of the warning. Where before it was expected to go through 3 p.m. Thursday, it will now go to just 9 a.m. Thursday.

However, the NWS is still predicting possible nighttime accumulation of 4-8 inches of snow for the area, mainly after 9 p.m.

Between 1 and 2 inches of wet, heavy snow per hour is possible. The system is likely expected to impact travel across the area.

Winds will also pick up at times with gusts as high as 26 mph possible.