Norsemen rally past Bruins in St. Cloud Published 9:53 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The Austin Bruins jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, but they couldn’t hang on as they lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen (14-16-2-2 overall) in St. Cloud Friday.

Trent Wiemken had 29 saves for Austin (25-6-3-4 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 3 0 1 – 4

SC 1 2 2 – 5

First period

(A) Josh Giuliani (Ethan Lindahl, Jackson Luther) 9:33

(SC) Hunter Hanson (Nik Hong, Duke Kiffin) 14:08

(A) Ocean Wallace (James Goffredo, Matys Brassard) 17:30

(A) James Goffredo (Wallace, Dylan Cook) (power play) 19:33

Second period

(SC) Tyler Dysart (Nik Hong, Jack Wandmacher) (power play) 0:56

(SC) Andrew Clarke (Kade Peterson, Blake Perbix) 11:41

Third period

(SC) Blake Perbix (Duke Kiffin, Ryan Thomas) 8:39

(SC) Andrew Clarke (Kade Peterson) 11:12

(A) Cook (Gavin Morrissey, Giuliani) 19:41

Shots: Austin – 28; SC – 34

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; SC – 1-for-4