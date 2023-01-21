In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center Published 6:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Monday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.

Walking Club, 9 a.m.

Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Exercise w/Evie’s Friends, 1 p.m.

Emerald Ash Borer presentation, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch Available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

John Wayne Casserole

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.

Walking Club, 9 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chicken Tenders and Potato Wedges

Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baked Spaghetti

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Estate Planning Program, 1 p.m.

Friday

SAIL- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Pie Day, 12:30 p.m. ( must be signed up )

Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.