In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center
Published 6:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023
Monday
S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.
Walking Club, 9 a.m.
Defensive Driving, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Exercise w/Evie’s Friends, 1 p.m.
Emerald Ash Borer presentation, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch Available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
John Wayne Casserole
Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wood Carvers, 8:30 a.m.
Walking Club, 9 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chicken Tenders and Potato Wedges
Bridge, 11:30 a.m.
Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.
Thursday
Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.
Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.
Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.
Caregivers Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baked Spaghetti
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Estate Planning Program, 1 p.m.
Friday
SAIL- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.
Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.
Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.
Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Pie Day, 12:30 p.m. ( must be signed up )
Cards 500, 12:30 p.m.