Mayo Clinic Health System launches new self-guided ‘Journey to Wellness’ program Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Forming healthy habits can be hard, and wading through all the resources available can be overwhelming.

As a new year begins, Mayo Clinic Health System is launching a free program that can help make your wellness journey easier. Individuals and employers are invited to cut through the noise with “Journey to Wellness,” a yearlong, self-guided program.

Participants will receive access via email to a monthly toolkit that focuses on different aspects of health, including physical activity, heart health, sleep, social connections, stress, anxiety, cancer prevention and diabetes prevention. Those who register also will gain access to explore resources from previous months. Resources include blogs, videos, printable education materials and activities.

“The beginning of a new year is a time when many people may be looking to make a fresh start and take meaningful steps to improve their health,” says Sara Lee, director of Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota. “Our goal is to simplify the process and help you take strides every month toward a healthier new you.”

Benefits of enrolling

• Get reliable and accurate information.

• Have resources and activities at your fingertips.

• Save time by using the toolkit resources delivered directly to your inbox.

Employer wellness programming

Employers are invited to use the monthly toolkit information as a source of employee wellness programming. They can participate in one of two ways:

• Register on behalf of their organization and share the information they receive with their employees.

• Ask employees to enroll individually to receive the information directly from Mayo Clinic Health System.

Each month, the toolkit will include these ready-to-use employer-based resources:

• Quarter-page ad to include in employee messaging

• PowerPoint slide to use in presentations or on digital screens throughout your organization

• Printable education sheets

• Printable activities that can be completed individually or scaled to use as part of a group challenge

Learn more and register to begin this free program on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.