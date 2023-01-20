Letter to the Editor: ‘Thank you’ for being a part of Lyle Area Cancer Published 5:49 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The Lyle Area Cancer would like to thank everyone for the support over the last 12 months and through all the years. Fundraising is a team effort, and all areas are equally important. From the planning stage to set up to the actual event to clean up, it all takes volunteers and LAC has some of the most amazing volunteers!

It is amazing to see so many communities and families come together to support each other and the cause. LAC would like to say “thank you” to the City of Lyle for the use of the maintenance building and the Lyle Legion Post No. 105 for the use of their building as well as Agri Steel workers and the individuals (you know who you are) for preparing those buildings before and cleaning up after the auction. Thank you to all the generous individuals and business for the wonderful donations throughout the year for each event whether it be items to sell, food to be prepared, or cash donations. Thank you to all those involved with volunteering on committees organizing the events, those getting donations, and those who help during the events.

A big shout out to all those who support the various events whether to eat, quilt, scrapbook, play pool, buy raffle tickets, take a cruise, buy sweetcorn, eat braunschweiger, bid on an item, pull a float, go to a dance, go to a pink out game, wear a hat to school, get your picture taken, taste testing, bid on items, or by recycling your aluminum cans in the pink dumpsters.

THANK you for investing $212,500 in a cure!

Lyle Area Cancer