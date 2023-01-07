LAC gearing up for 44th year Published 6:02 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

In just under a week’s time, one of January’s most storied traditions will anchor the social scene of Lyle.

Starting Friday night, Jan. 13 and continuing into Saturday, Jan. 14, the 44th annual Lyle Area Cancer Auction will kick off another year of raising money to fight cancer. Funds from this coming weekend’s LAC will be combined with money raised from a number of satellite events held throughout the year and donated at the Eagles Cancer Telethon, which will be held on the following Sunday, on July 15.

“You got the quilting, the cropping, the cans, the pool tournament: they are all huge pieces of the puzzle,” said long-time co-organizer Larry Ricke. “We’re just very thankful and very glad that speaking on behalf of the LAC, that we have those organizations that do something with cancer.”

The LAC continues to move steadily toward $3.3 million raised throughout the lifespan of the event. Last year’s total of $177,500 brought the total close to $3.275 million.

“I always hope it’s better than last year,” Ricke said. “I think it will.”

The format will be tried and true with the kitchen of the Lyle Legion Post 105 opening up at around 5 p.m. and the auction getting started at around 6 p.m. and going through tentatively to 11 p.m.

The auction picks up Saturday with the kitchen opening at noon and the auction starting at 1 p.m.

However, there is a difference from last year. A long standing tradition, the auctioning off of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is being substituted out for a Gravely Atlas side by side. A trailer will also be auctioned off separately.

Those two prizes are just two of some of the high-valued items up for auction, alongside so many smaller items that are donated on a regular basis to the Lyle Area Cancer auction from generous donors.

“You’ve got to come and just witness what people do to have fun and raise money for (fighting) cancer,” Ricke said.

Ricke said that the experience of a whole continues to be a drive to cure cancer, while at the same time providing a weekend of entertainment and good food.

From these experiences come stories that tend to last a lifetime.

“The No. 1 goal is to raise money for cancer,” he said. “It’s inspiring and it’s fun to share the stories.”

44th Annual Lyle Area Cancer Auction

Where: Lyle City Maintenance Building/Lyle American Legion Post 105

FRIDAY

5 p.m. — Kitchen opens

6 p.m. (tentatively) — auction starts

SATURDAY

Noon — Kitchen opens

1 p.m. — Auction starts.

If you are interested in donating call:

Russ: 507-440-3793

Larry: 507-438-7984

Gary: 507-438-0642

Teresa: 507-440-0314

Amanda: 507-438-9918

Cindy: 507-438-0113

Dan: 386-478-3227

Jodi: 507-383-9884

Roberta: 507-440-8086

To drop off donations:

Austin Area: Countryside Auto, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyle Area: Agri Steel, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lyle Legion: After 5 p.m.

Stacyville Area: Gordy’s Implement, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where the money comes from

Crop for a Cure

Lyle School Groups

Braunsweiger Wednesday

Cruise from the Ville

Cans for Cancer

Quilting for a Cure

Side by Side Raffle

Lyle-Pacelli Athletics

Korn for a Cure

Pool Tournament

Cash donations and memorials.