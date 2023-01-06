In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:39 pm Friday, January 6, 2023
This was the first time this year that schools closed so remember if Austin Public Schools close, the Mower County Senior Center is automatically closed meaning we did not play on Tuesday.
Wednesday we did play with players from Mason City, Iowa, (who took home the top place) Rose Creek and Austin. Nine teams played and scores were all within three points. Winners were
First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Second place, John Karnes and Rick Stroup
Third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Vandy Newman