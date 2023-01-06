In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:39 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

This was the first time this year that schools closed so remember if Austin Public Schools close, the Mower County Senior Center is automatically closed meaning we did not play on Tuesday.

Wednesday we did play with players from Mason City, Iowa, (who took home the top place) Rose Creek and Austin. Nine teams played and scores were all within three points. Winners were

First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second place, John Karnes and Rick Stroup

Third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Vandy Newman