Ice warning canceled, replaced by winter weather advisory Published 3:53 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

The National Weather Service has canceled its ice storm warning and replaced it with a winter weather advisory to go into effect tonight at 9 p.m. and go through 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to the NWS the system is expected to produce mixed precipitation with snow, freezing rain and sleet possible before 4 a.m. Freezing rain will follow between 4-5 a.m. followed by rain or freezing rain after 5 a.m.

Temperatures will rise to around 5 a.m., but winds of between 11 and 18 mph, gusting to around 30 mph, will make things blustery. Total accumulation during the night could be near .1 of an inch with less than an inch of snow and sleet expected.

Rain or freezing rain will change to rain after 8 a.m. with a high fo 35 expected. Another .1 of an inch fo ice accumulation is possible.

Rain and snow is expected before midnight on Tuesday followed by another round of mixed between midnight and 3 a.m. Little to no ice is expected but close to a half inch of snow is possible. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is also possible into Wednesday.

Those driving should plan to expect slippery road conditions and the NWS has also stated that there is the capability for the system to shift either north or south.