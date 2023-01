Hayfield boys edged out by New Life Academy Published 10:45 am Monday, January 9, 2023

The Hayfield boys basketball team lost to New Life Academy (9-1 overall) 75-62 in Hayfield Saturday.

Ethan Pack scored 21 points for the Vikings (8-2 overall).

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Pack, 21; Isaac Matti, 18; Zander Jacobson, 15; Trent Jellum, 8