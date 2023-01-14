Grand Meadow girls take down Cardinals Published 9:09 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

The Grand Meadow girls basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (2-8 overall) 55-18 in LeRoy Friday.

Sophomore Lauren Queensland hit four three-pointers as she scored 17 points for the Superlarks (10-2 overall).

GM scoring: Lauren Queensland, 17; Lexy Foster, 10; Kendyl Queensland, 8; Aspen Kolling, 8; Sydney Cotten, 7; Rebeca Hoffman, 4; Rylee Schaufler, 1

LO scoring: Miranda Nagel, 6; Benita Nolt, 4; Jenna Olson, 3; Kendall Olson, 3; Candace Hanson, 2