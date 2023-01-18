EST/WILLIAMSON, L. Published 6:55 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

In Re: Estate of Lewis E. Williamson a/k/a Lewis Evert Williamson, Decedent.

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 50-PR-22-2536

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 6, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. VIA ZOOM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated March 11, 2009 and for the appointment of Susan Underdahl whose address is 55 20th St NE Byron, MN 55920 and Robert Williamson whose address is 1022 Oak Street, Osage, IA 50461 as co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. See Notice of Remote Hearing.

Any objections to the petition or will must be raised at the hearing or mailed or filed with the Court or filed using the electronic filing system prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Siefken, Kevin

Judge of District Court

Kristine Barness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representatives

Frank J. McAnulty

MN Lic. # 0181213

1801 Greenview Dr. SW Suite 102

Rochester, MN 55902

Telephone: (507) 529-2211

Facsimile: (507) 288-5589

e-mail: fmcanulty101@gmail.com

Austin Daily Herald:

Jan. 11 and 18, 2023

EST/WILLIAMSON, L.